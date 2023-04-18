GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened just outside of Greenville on Monday afternoon.
Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said Brandon Joseph Creighton has been charged with a DWI, one count of felony death by vehicle and reckless driving. He was jailed in Pitt County under a $210,000 bond. Additional charges are possible.
The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 264/Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 11:59 a.m. Monday, according to Master Trooper Rico Stephens. The crash killed one person and injured three.
Two of the vehicles involved in the crash — “vehicle 1” and “vehicle 2” — were traveling north on the highway, while “vehicle 3” was traveling south on the highway. Vehicle 1 was in the right line and swerved into the left lane, side-swiping vehicle 2. Stephens said vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 crossed into the median, struck a tree, hit a metal traffic light and started overturning in the southbound lanes. Vehicle 2 struck vehicle 3 head-on while overturning.
Vehicle 1 and vehicle 3 came to rest in the roadway. Vehicle 2 came to rest off the road into Parkers Chapel property. The passenger of vehicle 3 was an elderly female who died at the scene. She was identified as Deloris Thompson Pierce of Macon, N.C. The drivers of vehicles 2 and 3 suffered serious injuries and were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.
Creighton was identified as the driver of vehicle 1.