ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin man was arrested on Oct. 10 for shooting and burning a woman with an actively burning sock in August, according to Harnett County arrest warrants.

Warrants state that on Aug. 30, Daquan Shandre Thomas, 25, of Erwin, kidnapped a woman by restraining her against her will. According to arrest warrants, Thomas then assaulted the victim by burning her with an “actively burning sock.”

Thomas also communicated threats the woman.

According to warrants, Thomas stated that he would “blow her up” after he physically restrained her to a chair and opened a valve to an oxygen tank in the same room.

Thomas also threatened to shoot the victim, and carried out his threat by shooting her in the heel of her left foot, according to arrest warrants.

He was charged with:

Two counts of second degree kidnapping

Two counts of communicating threats

Assault on a female

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault with a deadly weapon

Thomas received a $151,000 secured bond.