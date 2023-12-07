RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is facing charges following the seizure of more than 1,000 pairs of sneakers and boots, according to N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force discovered counterfeit items including 984 pairs of Nike sneakers, 86 pairs of Adidas sneakers, 36 pairs of Timberland boots, and 11 pairs of Nike/Louis Vuitton shoes. Blazer Investigations also provided assistance in the case.

The footwear had an estimated retail value of nearly $192,000, Marshall said. The estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked items would sell for.

During the search of the retail store in Durham, agents also uncovered illegal weapons and drugs.

Derris Levar Batiste, 44, is facing seven felony charges including criminal use of a counterfeit trademark, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, along with an additional felony charge because it was within 1,000 feet of a park, and maintaining a building which is used for keeping or selling a controlled substance.

“Not only are consumers getting inferior quality goods when they buy counterfeits, but they’re supporting criminals who harm honest manufacturers and merchants,” said Marshall. “We don’t want consumers to get taken during this season of giving by buying counterfeit products.”