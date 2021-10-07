NC man faces multiple charges after stealing FedEx truck, crashing it, trying to kidnap 9-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A FedEx truck was stolen and eventually crashed into a building, sending three people, including the man who stole the truck, to the hospital Thursday morning.

WNCT’s Ford Sanders reports a FedEx driver was heading south on Memorial Drive, near the intersection of Stantonsburg Road, around 10:30 a.m. while making deliveries. A man approached the truck and the driver, fearing for his safety, jumped out of the passenger side of the truck.

The suspect then drove down the wrong side of Memorial Drive, raced through the Statonsburg Road intersection heading the wrong way, hit an SUV that has stopped in traffic, crossed a median and lost control. The truck then crashed into a nearby warehouse.

A woman and a 9-year-old boy who were in the vehicle were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Before that, police said the man tried to take the child out of the SUV he ran into. Several bystanders intervened and kept him away from the child until police arrived. The man was arrested without further incident, authorities said.

The suspect who stole the truck was also sent to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Greenville police on Thursday evening identified him as Dequan Boone, 31, of Greenville. Boone was charged with the following:

felony hit and run injury

driving while impaired

reckless driving to endanger

attempted 2 nd degree kidnapping

degree kidnapping larceny of a motor mehicle

Additional traffic charges may be forthcoming upon further investigation, Greenville police said.