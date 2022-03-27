FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was killed by an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy in January was shot four times, including in the head and heart, according to an autopsy obtained by CBS 17 on Thursday.

Jason Walker, 37, of Fayetteville, was shot to death after jumping on the hood of a truck in the middle of Bingham Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to a police press release at the time.

The man who shot and killed Walker was later identified as Jeffrey Hash, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was off duty at the time of the fatal shooting.

Fayetteville police said that some witnesses told officers who responded to the scene that Walker ran out into the road and jumped onto the hood of a red pickup truck before ripping off the windshield wiper and hitting the front window with it.

Bodycam footage released on Jan. 14 shows one officer speaking with a witness who claimed that Walker, who was lying in the road, was his son.

Anthony Walker told the officers he called for his son to come back to him on the other side of the street.

“He was out here in the dagone street and that fella drove up. He jumped up on the guy’s hood and the guy jumped out and shoots him,” Anthony Walker says in the video.

The officer asks Anthony Walker if his son suffered from any mental issues and Anthony Walker said, “I don’t know.”

Other police footage from the scene shows another witness telling police that she needs something to wipe Walker’s blood off her hands after she tried helping him following the shooting.

“I didn’t have gloves or anything and I was holding the pressure and stuff before y’all got here,” the witness said in the video.

This witness said she didn’t see the initial interaction and at first, she says she wasn’t sure if Walker was hit by the deputy’s truck.

“I don’t know if he got onto the car or if he was actually hit – I don’t know,” she says.

She then said Hash was still in his truck when he shot Walker.

“I didn’t see him pose a threat,” she said of Jason Walker.

The witness said Jason Walker was already on the ground when shots were fired.

She later said she believed Walker was hit by the truck but data taken from the truck’s “black box” showed that Hash’s vehicle did not strike Walker.

The autopsy released by the medical examiner’s office shows that Walker was shot four times with hollow-point bullets from a 9mm gun — once in the head, once in the heart, once in the back and once in the left thigh.

The bullet that struck Walker in the head went through his brain, his neck and then became lodged in his spinal cord, according to the autopsy.

The bullet that hit Walker in the torso entered his lower chest, hitting him in the right ventricle of his heart, then tore through his liver, stomach, pancreas and aorta before becoming lodged in the left side of his back, according to the autopsy.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner of death listed on the autopsy is homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

A toxicology report sent along with the autopsy showed that Walker was not under the influence of any illegal substances at the time. Caffeine and nicotine were detected, as well as Diphenhydramine, which is more commonly known as the allergy medication Benadryl.

During a news conference the day after the shooting, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said Hash was detained following the shooting, his statement was taken, and the gun used in the shooting was seized by police. Hawkins also stressed the deputy called 911 to report the incident.

Also at the news conference, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said his office would not be involved in the case. He has instead asked the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys (NCCDA) to handle any prosecution.

West said the decision was made “to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in this case.”

Hash’s attorney, Parrish Daughtry, said her defense strategy would involve self-defense, defense of others and defense of vehicles.

“He’s devastated. He’s devastated for the family of Mr. Walker. He’s devastated for his community and he’s devastated for his own family,” Daughtry said.

A Campbell University Law Professor told CBS 17 there are elements one has to prove to win a self-defense claim. Those include not being the initial aggressor, avoidance and reasonable belief such force is necessary.

The case was turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the NCCDA will determine if any charges will be filed against Hash.

No charges have been filed at this time.