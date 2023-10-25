CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing several charges including attempted murder after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl at knifepoint from North Carolina.
According to Christiansburg Police, on Monday, Oct. 23, 18-year-old Fransisco De Jesus Delgado Arevalo allegedly entered a home in High Point, North Carolina, forced the victim out with a knife, put her into the vehicle, and drove off.
As the investigation continued, it was determined that the teen and Delgado Arevalo knew each other. Officers then obtained warrants for his arrest and other agencies in the area were alerted to look out for his vehicle.
Christiansburg Police say on Tuesday, Oct, 24, a vehicle matching the description from North Carolina was spotted on Riner Road near Life Drive. Officers watched the car for several hours and then proceeded to follow it onto I-81 North. A traffic stop was attempted; however, Delgado Arevalo allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The chase continued on the highway but ended near mile marker 123.5 after Delgado Arevalo crashed his car. The teenager was found inside the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.
Delgado Arevalo was arrested and is facing the following charges in North Carolina:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- First-degree kidnapping
- First-degree burglary
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Communicating threats
He was also charged with the following in Virginia:
- 19.2-100 Fugitive from Justice
- 46.2-817 Eluding Police
- 18.2-371 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- 18.2-429 Misuse of 911 system
The Christiansburg Police would like to recognize all involved officers for their commitment to safety and vigilance in protecting our community and those in need. We would also like to recognize the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police who aided in the rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspect. Lastly we would like to thank the High Point Police Department for their quick communication, which allowed CPD officers to be on the lookout,”– said the Christiansburg Police Department in a release.