NC man with metal detector fines 222-year-old coin in Maine

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WANTAGH, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: A visitor searches the beaches using a metal detector at Jones Beach on August 25, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — A North Carolina man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Shane Houston was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month. He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.

The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.

