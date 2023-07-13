CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte mother accused of killing her four-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and will serve 25-31 years in prison.

Malikah Bennett was charged in the 2020 death of her daughter, Meigellic Young. Search warrants obtained by Queen City News in 2021 showed CMPD believed the little girl had been buried in the backyard, possibly for several months before her body was discovered.

According to a sibling who was interviewed by police, Bennett was angry at the little girl and often punished her by whoopings and throwing her against the wall. She would also reportedly make the little girl stand in the laundry room holding a plastic jug of juice for hours and days.

On the day of the girl’s death, she reportedly had been forced to stand in the laundry room for three days and passed out. It is still not clear if she stopped breathing at some point then. The coroner was unable to determine the exact cause of death.

The sibling told police that Bennett wrapped the girl’s body in plastic and buried her in a shallow grave in the backyard.

The defense argued Bennett had been abused as a child and “unfortunately repeated the cycle” as an adult.

Meigellic’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, also faced charges of concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with the child’s death.