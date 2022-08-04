BALTIC SEA (WSPA) – A North Carolina Navy Sailor was lost overboard in the Baltic Sea on Monday.

The U.S. Navy identified the Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke as Seaman Recruit David Spearman.

According to the Hendersonville Times News, Spearman is from Etowah.

The U.S. Navy said Spearman reported to Arleigh Burke in April following training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command in Great Lakes, Ill.

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer, USS Arleigh Burke.

The U.S. Air Force assisted in the search for Spearman.