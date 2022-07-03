FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina fatally shot a woman after an unsuccessful de-escalation attempt and struggle over a weapon.

The incident began when Fayetteville police officers were called Friday night to a home for a reported attempted break-in.

The Fayetteville Observer reports responding officers found no evidence of a break-in but encountered a woman who pulled out a gun and threatened to harm herself. Police say a young child was nearby.

Officials said the officers spent nearly an hour trying to de-escalate the situation.

When they tried to disarm her, a struggle broke out and the woman was shot. State authorities will investigate.