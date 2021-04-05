NC Senate bill would bar doctors from performing ‘certain procedures’ on transgender youth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill filed in the North Carolina State Senate would bar doctors from performing certain procedures on the state’s transgender youth.

Senate Bill 514 would prohibit doctors from performing procedures such as a mastectomy, administering certain hormone therapies, and removing healthy body parts/tissues.

The bill would apply to anyone under the age of 21.

Included in the bill is an exception for a “good-faith medical decision of a parent or guardian of a minor born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sexual development.”

If violated, doctors could lose their medical license and receive a fine up to $1,000 per occurrence.

If passed in the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina would be the first to ban such procedures.

In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed similar legislation.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.