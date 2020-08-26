NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

FILE- North Carolina State University students wearing face coverings walk behind Dabney Hall to the Free Expression Tunnel on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. The university announced Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, it will move all undergraduate classes online starting on Monday due to COVID-19 clusters.(Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State University is telling students remaining in university housing to go home, acknowledging a rising number of COVID-19 clusters occurring in both on-campus and off-campus housing.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said in an email Wednesday that, beginning on Thursday, students in university housing should schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences.

To ensure physical distancing, the school is establishing an 11-day window for students to move out, beginning Thursday.

N.C. State has reported 21 COVID-19 clusters since classes began Aug 10, for a total of 546 positive cases.

Four of the clusters are in residence halls.