NC town ends New Year’s Eve Possum Drop

ANDREWS, NC (WSPA/CNN) – The North Carolina town of Andrews has decided to retire the New Year’s Eve Possum Drop tradition.

Andrews took over the possum drop last year from Clay County native Clay Logan who started the tradition in 1990 as a way of giving his hometown of Brasstown something fun for the new year, according to CNN.

Groups, including Opossums Pouch Sanctuary, Rescue, and Rehabilitation supported a movement to repeal a law that allowed the possum drops to happen in North Carolina.

This past year, the possum was injured in the drop and had to have her arm amputated, according to Opossums Pouch.

A similar drop in Tallapoosa, Georgia uses a taxidermy possum.

Instead of the drop, CNN reports that Andrews will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a wrestling match and a womanless beauty pageant.

“As long as we have some kind of event going on, people are happy,” said Andrews town administrator Emily Malin.

