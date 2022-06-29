SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The small town of East Laurinburg will become an unincorporated part of Scotland County on July 1 amid reported financial violations, the Carolina Public Press reports.

Last fall, a report was released by the state auditor’s office that detailed the financial violations of East Laurinburg officials and recommended embezzlement charges. However, Scotland County District Attorney Reece Saunders has not sought criminal charges against the town’s former financial officer.

The Local Government Commission used a new law (Senate Bill 314) last December for the first time in the history of North Carolina and unanimously voted to dissolve the East Laurinburg town charter, which is set for June 30.

The LGC seized the town’s books and took full control of its meager finances a month before voting to dissolve the town charter.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell chairs the LGC and reportedly said he urged the General Assembly to revoke the town’s charter since it had “ceased to function as a viable governing unit,”

Folwell then called on Saunders to charge the former official in connection to financial violations.