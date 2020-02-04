Man charged after NC woman doused in flammable liquid, set on fire, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in custody and a 24-year-old North Carolina woman is being treated at the hospital after she was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire, police said.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, a Kinston police officer was flagged down while he was patrolling near Bright and East streets.

The officer found a 24-year-old woman on the sidewalk who was suffering from severe burns to her upper body, police said.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue and Lenoir County EMS were called to the scene and began to treat the victim.

She was taken to UNC Lenoir before being flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

“It is not supposed to happen anywhere in the world much less in the small town of Kinston,” Interim Chief Tim Dilday said.

Kinston police said a man approached the victim as she sat in a vehicle stopped on the side of East Street. The suspect threw a flammable liquid on her and she sat in the car and set her on fire, police said.

Dilday called the incident a “breach of humanity.”

Police have charged 41-year-old Venice Taylor with malicious maiming, resisting public officials, driving with a revoked license, and failure to stop for a blue light or siren.

According to Kinston Police, Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after 7:00pm and is being held in the Lenoir County Jail.