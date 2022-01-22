NCDOT asking public to avoid travel as roads are impacted by snow, ice

NORTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid travel as some roads are impacted by snow and ice.

NCDOT said some interstates, primary roads and many secondary roads are covered in snow and ice and unsafe for travel from the coast all the way through the Triangle and stretching into the Triad and Charlotte areas.

According to officials, NCDOT employees are working on clearing interstates first and four-lane primary roads, then plan to start clearing secondary roads through the weekend and into Monday. This NCDOT page describes the agency’s road-clearing policy.

“People should not attempt to drive in these conditions,” said State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “Our crews are working around the clock to treat and clear roads as quickly as possible and we need everyone else to do their part and stay off the roads.”

Nearly 2,000 NCDOT forces and contractors have been working through the night and are back at it Saturday treating roads blanketed by snow and ice in the eastern two-thirds of North Carolina, NCDOT said. Crews had more than 1,100 trucks and graders applying salt and sand and plowing roads. By 10 a.m. Saturday, crews working to de-ice roads had applied about 1 million gallons of brine, 21,000 tons of salt and 1,400 tons of a salt and sand mixture.

“Everyone who was in the path of this storm should stay home,” said N.C. Department of Transportation Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory. “Temperatures are not going to get much above freezing Saturday, and any thawing that occurs will refreeze overnight.”

Frigid temperatures will leave many roads and bridges icy today and impact travel Sunday as any water left on roads will refreeze overnight and form as black ice.