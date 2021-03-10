NCDOT removal of Confederate flag plate option prompts lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) North Carolina chapter has filed a lawsuit against the state, the Department of Transportation and DMV specifically, for halting the issuance of license plates bearing the Confederate flag.

The lawsuit makes several claims including violations of:

Freedom of Speech

Due Process

Equal Protection of the law

The First Amendment Freedom of Speech claim is based on the SCV’s argument that their mission of disseminating information, on the South and the Confederate States of America, is being infringed upon.

They further argue they are being deprived of the license plates without due process and they are not receiving equal protection under the law.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation declined our request for comment.