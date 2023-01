ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.

The Department of Transportation said that the clean-up efforts were made on January 6. The full-day cleanup effort took eight NCDOT staff along with two bulldozers, and four dump trucks.

Both vacant homeless camps were located on NCDOT property off of I-40 West in Asheville.