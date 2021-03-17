NC’s first sports betting venue opens Thursday at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

MURPHY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A long-anticipated sports betting venue located within Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel will debut on Thursday, the first of its kind in North Carolina.

Guests will be able to place bets on the first day of the NCAA Tournament.

‘The Book’ will be located adjacent to the World Series of Poker room and will feature a pandemic-limited 45-seat lounge with 6 tables. Once restrictions are lifted, 60 lounge area seats will be available.

Among some of the other features are 10 self-serve kiosks, full beverage services, an upper deck with an elevated viewing area, and a 90-foot ultra hi-def TV screen.



Harrah’s

Three private ‘fan caves’ are also available.

The Book will be integrated with Caesars Entertainment sportsbooks nationwide and the experience will be similar to what guests would find in Las Vegas, Harrah’s said.