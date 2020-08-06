Nearly 1,300 new confirmed virus cases, 44 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported 1,295 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 44 additional confirmed deaths Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of confirmed cases statewide is now 96,132 with 1,863 confirmed deaths.

DHEC reported the COVID-19 deaths include three elderly residents of Anderson County, an elderly resident and a middle-aged resident of Greenville County, three elderly residents of Spartanburg County, two elderly residents of Pickens County, and elderly residents of Greenwood, Laurens, and Oconee counties.

The percent of positive cases among the tests announced Thursday was 19.7 percent.

1,459 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, acording to DHEC. 365 of those patients are in the ICU and 276 are on a ventilator.

The state said 76.4% of ICU beds in the state are currently in use.

A total of 812,013 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: