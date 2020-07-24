Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials said 1,921 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina Friday along with 46 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now 78,298 total confirmed cases and 1,339 confirmed deaths statewide. The state also reported eight new probable cases and seven new probable deaths.

39 of the deaths were elderly residents including eight people in Greenville County, four people in Horry County, four people in Orangeburg County, two people in Aiken County, two in Berkeley County, two in Laurens County, two in Sumter County, and one person each in Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Cherokee, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Richland, Saluda, and Spartanburg counties. Seven of the deaths were middle-aged residents including two in Berkeley County and one each in Greenville, Laurens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter counties.

DHEC also reported another case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in a child from the Upstate. There are now five total MIS-C cases in South Carolina.

1,668 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to DHEC’s report. 263 of those patients are on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Friday was 21.6 percent.

A total of 680,947 tests have been completed statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: