Nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, 28 additional deaths

(WSPA) – State health officials announced nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases Friday in South Carolina, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 4,986 new COVID-19 cases around the state and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina is now up to 315,353. 5,217 people have now died from the virus statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (15,691) was 31.8 percent. The positive rate of tests has remained over 30 percent for 5 consecutive days, according to DHEC reports.

2,396 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 488 of those patients are in the ICU with 251 on a ventilator. Just over 25 percent of all people currently hospitalized are there for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Three Upstate counties also set single-day records for COVID-19 cases: Oconee, Anderson, and Greenwood counties.

There have been a total of 3,948,383 tests conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

DHEC said the state has also administered 78,562 COVID-19 vaccine doses and has received a total of 232,900 doses.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 18

Aiken County: 85

Allendale County: 8

Anderson County: 264

Bamberg County: 10

Barnwell County: 16

Beaufort County: 227

Berkeley County: 98

Calhoun County: 10

Charleston County: 238

Cherokee County: 51

Chester County: 26

Chesterfield County: 18

Clarendon County: 11

Colleton County: 23

Darlington County: 39

Dillon County: 67

Dorchester County: 119

Edgefield County: 14

Fairfield County: 22

Florence County: 142

Georgetown County: 30

Greenville County: 809

Greenwood County: 155

Hampton County: 19

Horry County: 186

Jasper County: 28

Kershaw County: 57

Lancaster County: 57

Laurens County: 78

Lee County: 11

Lexington County: 329

Marion County: 44

Marlboro County: 22

McCormick County: 11

Newberry County: 25

Oconee County: 154

Orangeburg County: 105

Pickens County: 234

Richland County: 374

Saluda County: 15

Spartanburg County: 274

Sumter County: 34

Union County: 40

Williamsburg County: 33

York County: 356