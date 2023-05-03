RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — There has been a massive outpouring of sympathy and financial help for a family just days after a new North Carolina bride was killed in a DUI-related crash at a South Carolina island.

In just one day, $494,000 was raised after Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, was killed just minutes following her Friday wedding and reception at Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Miller had just married Aric Hutchinson on the beach and the wedding party was driving in a golf cart nearby when they were hit by a DUI suspect.

The golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night, the Folly Beach Police Department said.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

(Family of Samantha Miller via AP) This undated photo provided by Samantha Miller shows Miller and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchinson.

Two members of the groom’s family were also on the golf cart at the time — they were also taken to a nearby hospital. The groom, Hutchinson, will need to undergo several surgeries before he is healed, his mom Annette Hutchinson said on a GoFundMe website.

The GoFundMe page created Monday for the combined Miller and Hutchinson family aimed to raise $100,000, but in less than 24 hours hit $346,000. By Tuesday afternoon, the amount was just under $500,000.

“The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times,” Annette Hutchinson said.

The mother of the groom started the GoFundMe page to help with burial and medical costs.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam (Miller) placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” the groom’s mother wrote.

The groom’s sister also reacted to the deadly crash.

“To say we are all heartbroken is an understatement,” Alexis Hutchinson Garrett wrote on Facebook. “My sweet brother lost the love of his life, and my brand new sister-in-law only hours after they said I do.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report