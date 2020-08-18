Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said 691 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the state along with 47 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of cases statewide is now up to 106,574 with 2,230 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Tuesday is 18.6 percent.

A total of 1,116 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 294 of those are in the ICU with 173 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

A total of 940,948 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: