Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said 691 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the state along with 47 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of cases statewide is now up to 106,574 with 2,230 confirmed deaths.
The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Tuesday is 18.6 percent.
A total of 1,116 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 294 of those are in the ICU with 173 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
A total of 940,948 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 18
- Anderson County: 61
- Bamberg County: 4
- Barnwell County: 10
- Beaufort County: 26
- Berkeley County: 16
- Calhoun County: 3
- Charleston County: 43
- Cherokee County: 9
- Chester County: 5
- Chesterfield County: 3
- Clarendon County: 4
- Colleton County: 1
- Darlington County: 3
- Dillon County: 5
- Dorchester County: 22
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 1
- Florence County: 25
- Georgetown County: 11
- Greenville County: 48
- Greenwood County: 7
- Hampton County: 2
- Horry County: 34
- Jasper County: 6
- Kershaw County: 5
- Lancaster County: 9
- Laurens County: 6
- Lexington County: 41
- Marion County: 1
- Marlboro County: 34
- McCormick County: 5
- Newberry County: 4
- Oconee County: 6
- Orangeburg County: 18
- Pickens County: 9
- Richland County: 62
- Saluda County: 3
- Spartanburg County: 65
- Sumter County: 7
- Union County: 3
- Williamsburg County: 3
- York County: 40