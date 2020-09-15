Nearly 7,000 Mecklenburg County residents mistakenly told they had COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over 6,700 residents in Mecklenburg County received incorrect coronavirus test results after a ‘computer glitch’ caused messages to be texted to their phones, according to county officials.
Another 541 residents were also informed by email.
County Manager Dena Diorio told Mecklenburg County commissioners Monday night that the issue causing the glitch has been fixed. She also said results are not released to individuals by texts or email.
Last Friday, the county health department tweeted a warning about a COVID-19 text scam. Hours later, Public Health published another tweet saying those messages were not a scam but were sent due to a technical glitch in the software system.
Diorio said the Health Department quickly began working with the vendor to make sure the issue did not continue.
“Once corrected, we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system,” Diorio said. “We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one.”
The Canadian based company that sent the messages has people helping in Mecklenburg County with case studies and contact tracing.
County Manager Diorio said no personal information was compromised.
FOX 46 has reached out to Mecklenburg County for more information.
