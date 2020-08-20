Nearly 900 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, 42 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 896 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state along with 42 additional confirmed deaths Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 108,146 confirmed cases statewide along with 2,289 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Thursday was 15.2 percent.

1,108 people are currently hospitalized in South Carolina with COVID-19. Of those, 272 are currently in the ICU and 170 are on a ventilator.

A total of 955,834 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: