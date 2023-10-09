TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — An army of spooky animatronics has taken over the 4600 block of Parkway Drive in Trinity.

For six years, Wendy Sprouse, places monsters, ghosts and creepy clowns in her yard around Halloween.

The idea to build the presentation is inspired by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of their ‘Skelton’s for St. Jude Fundraiser campaign.

“Well I am a retired teacher. For 30 years, children are kind of my passion and my heart,” Sprouse said.

Homes like Sprouse’s, raise money to support families impacted by childhood cancer.

Sprouse isn’t doing this alone. Her next-door neighbor, Christy Theurer, joined in on the fun and said it didn’t hurt her wallet.

“Our electricity bill really doesn’t go up that much, it’s about $30-40 extra a month,” Theurer said.

They hope to raise a lot more than that with the help of spectators.

People can scan QR codes placed outside their homes to send donations directly to the hospital.

Theurer says they’ll be giving out full-size candy bars this year. She also says that when you pass by their home, you can tune into 97.3 and the music you play in the car will match with the light show on the yard.