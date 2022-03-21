SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you are planning a trip to the lake, you’ll need to keep in mind the new boating law in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the law on March 14 which establishes a 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.

The new law, which doubles the previous distance of 50 feet, applies to the waters at:

  • Lake Greenwood
  • Lake Hartwell
  • Lake Jocassee
  • Lake Keowee
  • Lake Marion
  • Lake Monticello
  • Lake Murray
  • Lake Robinson
  • Lake Russell
  • Lake Secession
  • Lake Thurmond
  • Lake Wateree
  • Fishing Creek Reservoir
  • Parr Reservoir
  • portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.

The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

The new law also prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”