New case of coronavirus identified in Lancaster Co., DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials have identified a new presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Lancaster County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the case is a woman in Lancaster County who is currently hospitalized and isolated.

The patient has had no known travel outside the state and no known contact with any other cases.

“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness, particularly those who are older or those who have underlying health conditions because they may have more severe illness if infected,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

This case is the eighth presumptive positive case in South Carolina in addition to the two confirmed cased.

South Carolina COVID-19 cases:

Kershaw County (Camden): 7 (6 presumptive, 1 confirmed)

Charleston County: 1 confirmed

Spartanburg County: 1 presumptive

Lancaster County: 1 presumptive

DHEC is reporting that 14 people are currently being monitored for the coronavirus.