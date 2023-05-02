FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach Police Department on Monday released affidavits from a fatal Friday night crash involving a drunk driver who hit a golf cart carrying a wedding party.

According to the documents, the incident happened on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue around 10:15 p.m. The responding officer described seeing “a large crash scene with a golf cart on its side” and several victims laying among the wreckage.

The officer said that his priority was treating the new bride, Samantha Hutchinson, who later died at the scene. He rendered aid to Samantha’s new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and Garrett Hutchinson as well. All three were riding on the golf cart.

After triaging the injured parties, the officer said that he turned his attention to the driver of the grey Toyota that hit the golf cart. The driver, identified as Jamie Komoroski, 25, was not injured in the crash.

Komoroski smelled of alcohol, according to the affidavits, and told officers all she had to drink was one beer and one tequila drink about an hour before the crash.

Officers said that she was unsteady on her feet and had trouble standing. They asked her to rate her impairment on a scale of one to 10, to which she replied an eight. Officers then asked her to perform a field sobriety test, at which point “she strongly refused and became uncooperative,” the reports state.

Komoroski was taken into custody and a warrant was obtained for a blood test. Those results have not yet been disclosed.

She was then transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where she was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and/or death.

Komoroski has a history of speeding-related charges, according to court records.