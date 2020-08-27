New guidelines released for fans at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 30: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 30, 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced guidelines for fans attending football games at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

The USC Athletics Department said 20,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium, 15,000 of which will be season ticket holders.

The remaining attendees will include a limited number of students, visiting team families, and Gamecock band members.

Parking lots will open two and a half hours prior to kickoff to discourage tailgating. The lots will also close 90 minutes after the game ends.

Tents will be prohibited in the parking lots while grills and coolers will be discouraged.

The stadium’s gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Face coverings will be required for entry and strongly encouraged while fans are in their seats.

Concessions will also offer contactless payment at all locations.

