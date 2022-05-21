COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two new laws in South Carolina require every school give elementary school teachers a 30-minute break each day without students and ban districts from turning over school lunch debt to collection agencies.

The bills were passed in the final days of the 2022 General Assembly session and signed into law by Govenor Henry McMaster.

Both passed the House and Senate unanimously.

Supporters of the break bill say some teachers never had time to eat lunch or even use the bathroom because they were watching students.

Supporters of banning collection on school lunch debt said students need to eat regardless of their ability to pay.