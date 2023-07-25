COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A new boating safety education requirement takes effect in South Carolina next month for some of the state’s teens.

Starting August 18th, a new law requires anyone born after July 1, 2007, to take and pass a state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approved boating safety course before operating a motorized vessel of 10 horsepower or more by themselves.

“There’s a lot of people who supported this and a lot of people who lost loved ones who wanted to see this bill pass,” said Major Billy Downer with DNR.

It shouldn’t effect too many South Carolina boaters initially but, over time, more boaters on the state’s waterways will be certified, Downer said.

“This allows people time to adjust to the change. And eventually, yes, years down the road, all boaters will be required eventually to take boater education,” Downer said. “This has been effective in dozens of other states across the country who have enacted boating education the exact same way. We’re looking forward to this being a learning tool for the future.”

DNR offers courses for free in-person across the state. Courses can be taken online as well, some cost about $40.

Downer said boaters will learn the fundamentals of safe, responsible boating during these courses.

“We teach the rules of the road because the waterways don’t have yellow and white lines like our roadways do,” Downer explained. “We teach right away, when and how to pass another boat.”

According to Major Downer, failure to maintain a proper lookout and speed are the two most common reasons for boating accidents. He said these are all things addressed in boating safety courses.