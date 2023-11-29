COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — According to South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond, solicitations for charitable donations increase this time of year.

In order to make it easier for donors to research charities, Hammond and his office has launched a new mobile app called Give Smart SC.

Through Give Smart SC, donors can check to see if a charity is registered to solicit contributions in South Carolina, review its most recent financial report, and see how much the charity is spending on its charitable programs.

Give Smart SC is free to download through the App Store and Google Play.

Donors can also review the 2022-2023 Wise Giving & Professional Solicitor Report to find tips on wise charitable giving, and to see how much professional solicitors are paid for their services.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, this report includes data from all joint financial reports filed with the Secretary of State in 2022, as well as all professional solicitor contracts that were active and/or filed between October 1, 2022 and October 1, 2023.

In addition to using the Give Smart SC mobile app, donors can research all charities and professional fundraisers currently registered to solicit in South Carolina through the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov. Currently, there are more than 17,000 charities registered to solicit donations in South Carolina.

The Charity Search, Professional Fundraiser Search and Raffles Search engines provide registration and financial data, as well as electronic copies of financial reports.

Donors can also submit a confidential complaint about a charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle through the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form that is available on the Secretary of State’s website, or contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) or charities@sos.sc.gov.

“I encourage everyone to give generously this holiday season, and to use these resources so that they can be confident that their gifts are used wisely,” said Secretary Hammond. “Remember to give from the heart, but please give smart.”

The Better Business Bureau cautions donors from contributing to any charity that spends less than 65% on it’s program services.