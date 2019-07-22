New USC president visits days after divisive search ends

WASHINGTON – JUNE 27: U.S. Military Academy Commandant Brigadier General Robert Caslen listens as he testifies during a hearing before the House Subcommittee on National Security, Emerging Threats, and International Relations of the Committee on Government Reform June 27, 2006 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was focused on “Sexual Assault and Violence against Women in the Military and at the Academies.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The new president at the University of South Carolina is in Columbia visiting campus.

Former three-star Army General Robert Caslen said after trustees picked him to lead the school following a divisive search that he will listen to everyone at the school and seek their advice.

Caslen is in Columbia visiting the school and will talk to reporters Monday.

Students quietly protest outside the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees meeting room in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Trustees are meeting to decide whether to hire retired Army general Robert Caslen as the university new president and the students say he is not qualified (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Students quietly protest outside the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees meeting room in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Trustees are meeting to decide whether to hire retired Army general Robert Caslen as the university new president and the students say he is not qualified (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

University of South Carolina alumni and employee Meghan Haxton listens as a student leader talks to protesters angry after the University of South Carolina selected retired Army general Robert Caslen as its new president in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Students, professors and donors protested Caslen, saying he wasn’t qualified, didn’t know much about the university and the selection process had become too political. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

University of South Carolina student Lyric Swinton talks to protesters angry after the University of South Carolina selected retired Army general Robert Caslen as its new president in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, July 19, 2019. Students, professors and donors protested Caslen, saying he wasn’t qualified, didn’t know much about the university and the selection process had become too political. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Students and professors opposed Caslen, saying the search for a new president was flawed and lacked diversity and that Caslen didn’t have a doctoral degree or research university experience.

Caslen spent five years as superintendent at West Point and 43 years in the Army.

Outgoing President Harris Pastides says strained relationships happen in all families and asked students and professors to work together with Caslen to heal and move the university forward.

