COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A new student housing development opened at the University of South Carolina Friday.

According to the university, Campus Village is located in the southern part of USC’s campus near the former site of Cliff Apartments and is comprised of four six-story, red brick buildings housing 1,800 students.

The new housing development, on which work began in May of 2019, is the largest construction project in USC’s history and cost $240 million, according to the university.

In addition to student housing, the Campus Village is also home to a dining hall. The Gamecock General Store, a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, and a Starbucks coffee shop are also scheduled to open there this fall.

The university said quality on-campus housing options are important for students because studies have shown that those who live on campus perform better academically and can develop lifelong relationships.

“These new facilities will help enhance the academic and co-curricular lives of our students in Columbia,” said Thad Westbrook, the USC Board of Trustees chair. “A high-quality residential experience is fundamental to the value proposition of flagship universities like USC.”

According to USC, this new housing development was completed in time for the university to welcome its largest freshman class in school history this fall.