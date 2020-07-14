NFL Panthers owner establishes South Carolina scholarships

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper watches his team during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole are donating $567,000 over the next three years to establish a scholarship program at the University of South Carolina.

The funds will go to set up the Tepper Scholars program at the school’s Department of Sports and Entertainment Management. Four incoming freshmen in each of the next three years will receive four-year scholarships of $10,000 per year.

The school said this year’s innaugural students will also receive funds to offset any financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University President Robert Caslen said the Teppers’ gift is “transformative” and will make a lasting impact on the next generation of people going into sports and entertainment management.

Along with the Panthers, Tepper also owns Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

