GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County deputy has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to online jail records.

Adam Charles Paxton, 34, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested early Sunday morning by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, jail records show. The sheriff’s office told News13 that Sheriff Carter Weaver has fired Paxton.

Paxton was stopped on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet at about 1:30 a.m. by a Georgetown County deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The SCHP was notified and the investigation was assigned to them, who then filed the DUI charges.

Paxton was a member of the sheriff’s office narcotics unit. He worked for the Mullins Police Department from April 2018 until November 2020, when he joined the sheriff’s office 11 days later, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

“I am very proud of our Uniform Patrol Division because it shows no one is above the law,” Weaver said in a statement. “That’s our culture here.”

Jail records show Paxton was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $992 bond.