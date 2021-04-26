North Carolina among 6 states gaining House seats after 2020 Census

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The United States Census Bureau announced that North Carolina and six other states will have additional seats in the House of Representatives.

In the first release of data from the 2020 Census, North Carolina saw sufficient population growth to merit one additional House seat – bringing the state’s total to 14.

Other states which saw gains included Oregon, Montana, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. Texas is the only state which is gaining two seats.

California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York all lost a seat in Congress, according to the Census Bureau.

The population of the United States in the 2020 Census was 331,449,281 – a gain of 7.4 percent over the 2010 Census count.

That growth rate is the second slowest in the country’s history.