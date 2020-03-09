North Carolina identifies 5 new coronavirus cases

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Officials in North Carolina say five more people in the state have tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, all five people are in isolation inside their homes in Wake County.

Health officials said the five had traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference.

These new cases are not related to the person in Wake County who tested positive last week.

Another person tested positive in Chatham County last week, bringing the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state to seven.

North Carolina officials also said that an Indiana resident tested positive on March 8 and that that person had traveled to Durham and Wake counties from March 2 through March 6 while symptomatic.

The Wake County Public Health Division is working to identify close contacts with the new cases.

“Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing,” said the NC Department of Health and Human Services in a news release.