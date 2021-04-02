North Carolina man arrested for driving car into Walmart

by: The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who drove his car through the front of a Walmart.

News outlets report Concord police say officers received a call Friday morning about a car having driven through the entrance to a Walmart near Concord Mills.

Officers found 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry of Charlotte driving the car and causing damage.

Gentry, who’s identified as a former Walmart employee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and other charges relating to property damage.

Gentry is jailed on a $100,000 bond.

