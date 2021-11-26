North Carolina man charged after neighbor shot, killed

STANLEY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man is jailed without bond after his neighbor was found shot to death inside her home.

Gaston County Police said in a news release that its officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting.

When officers reached the scene, they found 56-year-old Kathy Smith had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say a suspect, who was identified as a neighbor, was located and detained at the scene.

After speaking with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, police arrested and charged 48-year-old Daniel James Moxley with first-degree murder.