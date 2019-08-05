North Carolina man charged with stealing ambulance

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from a hospital parking bay and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Newsoutlets report that the ambulance belonging to the Dallas Rescue Squad was taken from CaroMont Regional Medical Center Friday night.

Police charged Joshua Kyle Poindexter, 29, of Kings Mountain, with larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, failing to heed a siren and reckless driving.

Authorities say GPS software allowed police to track the stolen ambulance. They said Poindexter led police on a chase that exceeded the speed limit by 15 mph (24 km/h) before he was arrested in Cherryville, almost 20 miles (32 km) away.

No one was injured.

