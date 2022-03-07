CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet from what was described as a “large shootout.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release on Monday that 48-year-old James Freiberg was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

Police said officers on the south side of the city reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m. on Saturday and found several casings in the parking lot of an apartment complex that had been fired into one of the units.

The news release says the incident was between two groups of people unrelated to Freiberg