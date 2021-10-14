North Carolina man jailed for setting girlfriend on fire

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Raeford Bell (From: Duplin County Sheriff’s Office)

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been jailed on a $1 million bond after investigators say he set his girlfriend on fire.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call on Monday in which a woman said her boyfriend doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the woman suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old Raeford Bell and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

