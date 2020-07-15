North Carolina man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead.

The reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders in a post on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page over the weekend, The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday.

Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs, who was healthy the day before, had died, The Pilot quoted Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones as saying. Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days, the newspaper said.

Jones said his office was investigating the case, adding the agency was “treating the death of these dogs as suspicious.”

Blood samples were being examined to determine a cause of death, according to Jones.

“It is odd that 19 dogs would fall out dead,” The Pilot quoted Jones as saying.

Bobby Harris, president of the Albemarle Houndsmen Association, said the dogs were running walker hounds costing between $1,500 to $2,000 each.

The association added $500 to the reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories