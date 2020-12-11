North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

Law enforcement investigators survey the scene of a shooting at a car wash in the Belmont area of Gaston County, N.C. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. A North Carolina police officer has been killed in a shootout while responding to a breaking and entering call early Friday morning. Authorities say Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers. (David Foster/The News & Observer via AP)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer has been killed in a shootout while responding to a breaking and entering call.

In this photo provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via AP)

A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers.

Herndon and the suspect were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Police charged 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk of Mount Holly, with first-degree murder.

Funk is jailed without bond and he has not been assigned an attorney.