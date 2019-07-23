North Carolina Rep. Henson pleads guilty to cyberstalking

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state lawmaker is pleading guilty to cyberstalking his estranged wife, a misdemeanor that will be dismissed if he completes 18 months of probation.

Second-term Republican Rep. Cody Henson, who represents Transylvania, Polk and part of Henderson County, pleaded guilty on Tuesday. He said earlier he won’t seek re-election next year.

The state Attorney General’s office handled the prosecution and spokeswoman Laura Brewer said Henson must complete a domestic violence treatment class, mental health and substance misuse assessments, and any follow-up treatments. Henson must surrender any firearms and can’t contact Kelsey Henson.

A judge earlier this year issued a long-term protective order against Cody Henson after determining texts his wife received amounted to “mental harassment.”

Cody Henson and his lawyer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

