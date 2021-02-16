North Carolina sheriff: Burglar shot in apparent robbery attempt

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights (Credit: Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man who burglarized a home was shot by one of the occupants.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey police reported 34-year-old Jose Luis Arizpe hit a woman inside the home with a hammer late Monday night.

According to a news release, a man inside the home shot Arizpe multiple times.

Arizpe underwent surgery at a Raleigh hospital on Tuesday.

Warrants obtained by the sheriff’s office charged him with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories