North Carolina sheriff: Burglar shot in apparent robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man who burglarized a home was shot by one of the occupants.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey police reported 34-year-old Jose Luis Arizpe hit a woman inside the home with a hammer late Monday night.

According to a news release, a man inside the home shot Arizpe multiple times.

Arizpe underwent surgery at a Raleigh hospital on Tuesday.

Warrants obtained by the sheriff’s office charged him with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation is continuing.