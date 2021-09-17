North Carolina state court rules photo voter ID law “racially biased”

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges have struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law. Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared on Friday that the December 2018 law is unconstitutional. The judges barred its enforcement, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. The majority’s decision is now likely headed to a state appeals court. With two other pending lawsuits, it’s looking more unlikely that a voter ID mandate for in-person and absentee balloting will happen in the 2022 elections. A previous ID law was struck down five years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store